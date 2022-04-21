Ángela Aguilar and Jomari Goyso spend the day together and eat sweet beans on the streets of New York

Ángela Aguilar has talked with Jomari Goyso, has told you that now you feel good and better. That she has returned to focus more on her career, on her music. And apparently not only more albums are coming, but also a movie.

Jomari is a friend of Ángela, hence one of his first questions was about how much he spent in Paris. At first she said not much, but she said that her father, Pepe Aguilar, had challenged her for everything she boughtto which Jomari limited, that then he had spent.

Jomari looked her in the eyes and also asked her about fame. Ángela Aguilar honestly told her that if fame helped people listen to her music and connect with her, then fame was worth it, it was worth all the pain.

The Spaniard recognized that everyone wanted to talk to Ángela and acknowledges that at the moment he has been the only one with whom she has sat down to do so. He thanked him for this vote of confidence. And it is true, after the scandal over her alleged relationship with Gussy Lau, the young daughter of Pepe Aguilar had not spoken to anyone in the press. She told him that she only talks to him because she likes him. She also told him that she is currently feeling better. More focused.

After chatting cheerfully in the square, Jomari wanted to make her aware that they were enjoying New York together. It seems that the Spaniard acted “ridiculous” in order to make her laugh, she did not care, but between laughter and laughter she jokingly denied being with him in the streets.

They were to eat. They looked for a street stall to buy hot beans. Jomari did not know if she had enough money to invite the young singer, she told him that if he did not have, she could invite him. Ángela Aguilar paid for the meal with a $100 dollar bill. The young woman had a nice gesture with the lady who sold them the sweet beans, saying his date wasn’t prepared to pay. Everything was between laughter and much love.

Ángela also witnessed the love that the NY public feels for Jomari Goyso, who stopped him on every corner. In the end, although he didn’t pay anything on her date, Angela told him that her presence was payment enough for her. She thanked him for the smiles she managed to get out of him: “Because for me smiles are few,” she told him.

