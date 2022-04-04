Angela Águilar and Pepe Águilar were told that they had no education after this gesture

Ángela Aguilar and her father Pepe Aguilar have received strong criticism after a video went viral in which it is observed how a man opens the door for them and they do not thank him for the gesture.

In the video posted by Chisme No Like it is observed how Ángela is the first to pass after the man opened the door for her of glass and is followed by her father.

Criticism rained down on the youngest of the Aguilary family and her father. Instagram users accused them of being rude for not thanking the gesture of the man who opened the door for them.

These are some of the comments left on the publication made by Chisme No Like: “Girl where is your education!”, “So rascal!! How is this lack of cordiality possible?Well, neither his brother nor his father thanked him either.” “Neither the father, he should set the example”, “Papa didn’t even say thank you to the EDUCATED LORD.”

Ángela Aguilar constantly surprises the public due to the beautiful and incredible outfits that she wears for her concerts. The smallest of the Águilar family has more than 8.2 million followers on Instagram, social network in which he constantly shows his outfits.

One of those that caused a great impact was the one that he wore in the 2022 edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards, which was held a couple of weeks ago and was harshly criticized by users of social networks because the ceremony took place during the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In this musical event, Ángela Aguilar participated in the emotional tribute paid to Vicente Fernández along with Camilo, David Bisbal, Christian Nodal and Grupo Firme and won the award for Female Revelation Artist of the Year.

The Mexican singer later thanked for the dream night she experienced at the award ceremony which took place at the FTX in Miami. “It was all just a dream. Thank you for everything, therefore, always. Thank you infinite @premioslonuestro”, expressed Aguilar.

