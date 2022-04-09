Ángela Aguilar and the difference of facing a scandal protected by her good image

Ángela Aguilar during an award ceremony in 2018. (REUTERS / Steve Marcus)

Ángela Aguilar has before her the first great scandal of her life. The filtering of photographs in which he can be seen with Gussy Lau, his sentimental partnerexposed the 18-year-old singer to public scrutiny like never before. However, she has a shield in her favor that frames a substantial difference between her and other artists who have experienced similar situations: the good image that he has built in his incipient but fruitful career.

I feel sad, disappointed, I can’t believe I’m making this video; my soul hurts. Some photos have been circulating with which I have not agreed that they should come out, “said Angela on her Instagram account.

Controversies tend to become the watchword for most young artists. And they, without the necessary guidance to surf the waves of sensationalism, often prefer to take advantage of the impulse, however negative it may be, to validate the cliché that there is no such thing as bad publicity. That is not the case of the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, heiress to one of the most brilliant musical families in Mexico, who has received firm support from her followers, as well as from the artistic community and from anyone with common sense. From Ana Bárbara to Johnny Caz, going through Amandititita and Edén Muñoz, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter received impressive support in the video where she explains what she feels right now.

Ángela Aguilar received signs of support from the artistic community. (instagram)

From the beginning of her career, at the age of 9, Ángela understood that she had to talk to her work. That is enough and more than enough, because that is how the dynasty to which it belongs has always done it. She has managed in that line. Her musical profile may or may not be liked (the numbers say that she likes it, a lot), but no one can doubt the resources she has used to place herself at the top of her work in record time: He has never resorted to the self-promotion of his personal life to inflate sales, far from the proclivity of various colleagues of his who are addicted to cameras even at the cost of their dignity.

The youngest of the Aguilars shares only what she wants from her private life. And that is how it should be. Artists are public figures, yes, but they achieve that distinction thanks to their work. They become famous because they have done something transcendent in their field of activity. Ángela Aguilar, in that sense, can be distinguished from the influencers. They are famous for being famous.

The gossip press has upheld the idea that the private life of artists is of public interest. And no, it is not, and less when they do not want it. If there are lovers of self-promotion and ridicule, like Alfredo Adame, it is their problem and no one else’s. Aguilar does not look for the microphones, the microphones look for her precisely because of the hunger to find some detail like the one that has attracted attention in recent days. The next few weeks will be a feast for the press, always eager to find a flaw in the figures who had given no reason to be punished.

Ángela has chosen the alternative path, that of work as access to recognition. Many voices claim that he was born in a golden cradle, as if that guaranteed triumphs and applause. The surname may be a boost, but it’s just a snippet of merit. Today she is very famous, and in no way does it seem that this has inflamed her ego as it happens with so many exponents of her age who consider that this world does not deserve them.

Of course, there is never a shortage of immediatism experts who appropriate all the truths of the current trend. The simplest thing is to download insults and ridicule. That mentality always finds an argument as puerile as it is despicable: “If she’s a millionaire and famous, how are jokes going to affect her?”. Virtual courts lack the most elementary sensitivity. From the anonymous profile picture, it is very easy to direct the lives of others.

Because in this case, as in many others, the most common position is to attack whoever has the greatest fame. Gussy Lau was the one who confirmed the relationship on her social networks and placed Angela in a situation of vulnerability that she did not ask for. Fortunately, no burlesque voice has the strength to overshadow the critical sense of those who have genuinely come out in defense of the young woman’s privacy with a gossip-proof character and who, once the bad drink is over, will shine again with her work. as the only argument.

