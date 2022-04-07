Ángela Aguilar and the drama of her first official romance

Due to her youth and her talent, Ángela Aguilar has been in the spotlight of entertainment, so it is not surprising that the media has turned to report in all shades —from pink to yellow— what is her first official romance with the composer Gussy Lau, a relationship that will give you something to talk about no matter how long it lasts, due to a lot of factors that we are going to tell you about here.

Ángela Aguilar and her father at an event for her international show ‘Jaripeo sin Fronteras’. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

This story, to which some fans on networks put a tint of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and want to equate it with Shakespeare’s classic passionate drama, began to sound just a few days ago when images began to circulate in which the young and pretty granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar (who, according to those who know, is more talented than her cousin Majo) kissing a man who has been identified as René Humberto Lau Ibarra, better known as Gussy Lau, a composer who began work with the Aguilar Dynasty in March 2021 and since February he has been dating her, something that —according to sources close to the clan to People magazine— Pepe Aguilar and his wife Aneliz Álvarez are not so happy, since they consider “an abuse of confidence” that Lau has been related to his daughter, especially since he is 33 years old (that is, 15 years older than the singer).

This of course has lit up the networks and the fans (which are not few) began to speculate about the relationship and about the identity and intentions of the subject who stole the heart of the star of the Mexican regional and is causing so many waves.

Why all the fuss, you may ask? Well, that one is easy to answer: as I said: Ángela is fashionable, she is very cool and she sings incredible, and since this is the first time that she has been known to have a boyfriend (although it has been rumored that she is, was or wanted to, with other leading men, including Christian Nodal, with whom he recorded a duet), is obviously a flower of scandal.

Now, what has not sat well with the family, according to the American weekly in its Spanish edition, is the fact that a few hours ago it was Gussy Lau himself who confirmed that he is Angela’s boyfriend and that they have been dating for just over a month. And she feels bad because not only is he 15 years older than her —although being over 18 is not rape, like the highly publicized case of Sasha and De Llano, which you already know how much controversy it has caused— but because many consider that the composer could be hanging on the fame of the teenager to stand out.

Read more

The musician met the Aguilars after he wrote the song ‘Ahí Donde Me Ven’, which was performed by Ángela and the song immediately became a hit and Pepe gave him an exclusive contract to work closely with him and his daughter and it is obvious that from there arose the treatment that became a relationship.

This was not Lau’s first composition, because he had already written ‘Tonight I Forget’, performed by Julion Álvarez; ‘Three memories’, by band Los Recoditos and ‘They didn’t tell you wrong’ by Christian Nodal, among others that have been successful in the Mexican regional.

Although the family – nor Angela – has made any comment, it was somewhat strange that Lau was the one who took care of saying what’s up and confirming the relationship. According to this, he did it to defend the girl’s honor: “They write to me: ‘what an idol’ ‘oh god’ and they call the woman easy, I hate that. I wasn’t going to clarify anything, but I have to defend her. I could even take legal action because they are defaming; I will not do it because I am not interested, but if they mess with her I will not allow it. She is a great woman, “he told the journalist to whom he confirmed the relationship on the Internet.

While the passionate drama is expected to continue, since Pepe’s reaction could be nuclear and the only thing that is known is that, although the parents have been aware of the relationship since February, the general opinion (collected by People and social networks ) is that “what he did was a breach of trust, since they opened the door for him and he took advantage of it by courting a girl.”

It seems that the national telenovela has new stars and season and we can’t wait to find out what will happen next.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: This is how Thalía perfectly maintains the muscles of her face