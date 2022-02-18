Ángela Aguilar and the ideal jean skirt to highlight the hip

One of the favorite clothes Angela Aguilar is the jean skirt for its comfort and because it is one of the best options to highlight the hip. At 18 years old, she looks sensational and on social networks she shows all the looks of hers that her followers constantly praise.

Another of her favorite looks is ripped jeans, preferably at the knee, one of the trademarks of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter and one of the best styles she wore was for Watermelon Day on August 3. The celebration is popular in Mexico, since this fruit is widely consumed and the singer joined the festivities.

To do this, she wore an incredible high-waisted ripped jean that she combined with a pink balloon-sleeved blouse with drawings of watermelons and high-heeled sandals of the same color. The publication garnered thousands of “likes” and positive comments towards the singer.

Angela Aguilar’s ideal jean skirt

Angela Aguilar bet on the tears of the pants and also on the skirts, like one in particular that was painted on him: it is high-waisted, well adjusted, with many buttons and has two large pockets and various wear everywhere. This jean skirt it highlighted her figure because it is high waisted and fits at the waist, thus emphasizing her hips.

Angela Aguilar’s tight skirt.

The look was completed with a white shirt that said “Amore” and “Je t’aime” with the colors of the rainbow, since this outfit was chosen to celebrate Pride Day. “Because love always shines in all its colors #loveislove #pride,” he wrote in the Instagram post.

“Because the most beautiful thing in the world is love”, “I see Doña Flor Silvestre in her candor and her musical talents, congratulations to Don Pepe for such a beautiful daughter… She was born with a star”, “I am fascinated by your skirt“Were some of the comments he received along with this photograph.

Angela Aguilar is one of the promises of regional Mexican music and has been nominated for a Grammy Award and two Latin Grammy Awards, becoming one of the youngest artists nominated for both awards. Ella on her Instagram has almost 8 million followers with whom she interacts every day.