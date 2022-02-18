Ángela Aguilar and the ideal jean skirt to highlight the hip

One of the favorite clothes Angela Aguilar is the jean skirt for its comfort and because it is one of the best options to highlight the hip. At 18 years old, she looks sensational and on social networks she shows all the looks of hers that her followers constantly praise.

Another of her favorite looks is ripped jeans, preferably at the knee, one of the trademarks of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter and one of the best styles she wore was for Watermelon Day on August 3. The celebration is popular in Mexico, since this fruit is widely consumed and the singer joined the festivities.

