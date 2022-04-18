Ángela Aguilar attacks criticism and explains “rudeness” to an older adult

Singer Angela Aguilar He has not lived simple weeks, quite the opposite, because in addition to the scandal he faced with Gussy Lau, he also had to go out to explain the alleged rudeness he did to a Elderlyfor which he received harsh criticism on social networks.

At the beginning of April, a video began to circulate showing Angela Aguilar leaving a building together with his father Pepe Aguilar and part of his team; while he left the place Elderly He opened the door for her without her thanking him.

Related news

This attitude caused thousands of criticisms disapproving of the young woman’s education, since Internet users assured that the money and talent that radiates on stage were making her lose ground after being “smug”, “ungrateful” and ” rude”, according to the comments that were left to see.

“People don’t know”: Ángela Aguilar explains her attitude towards older adults

Given the numerous criticisms it received, Angela Aguilar He commented in an interview that he gave to the YouTube channel “Cheleando con las estrellas” what really happened at that moment and why he did not thank the older adult when he opened the door.

“Do you want to know who that old man is? I have known that old man since he was 2 years old, his name is ‘Tito’

Angela Aguilar explained that the Elderly He is a worker who has accompanied the Aguilar family for years, which is why he is even considered one more member of the dynasty.

The singer explained that he always takes her to all the places she has to go and that she had already seen him that day when he went to her house for her.

“He has been the driver for the Aguilar family all his life. He took me to the doctor, to school, to the airport, to shows”

She commented that she knows how her action was seen, but that at that moment it was difficult for her to walk normally because she was wearing high heels and her dog, “Gordo”, was pulling her; She added that people don’t know and it’s very easy to talk.

“I learned that ‘don’t do things that seem bad.’ The truth is I have a million appreciations for that man because he has taken care of me all my life. Thanks to him I get home safe and sound every night. He has helped me in many things, people don’t know and they don’t have to know ”

not going