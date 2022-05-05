Entertainment

Ángela Aguilar becomes the first woman to reach number one on Billboard

This position had not been held by a woman for 16 years.

Angela Aguilar has established herself as one of the most recognized singers in the world of music, the young Mexican has won many awards throughout her career and among them is reaching the number one position of Billboard.

For 16 years no woman had occupied this place, making Angela Aguilarin all a national pride.

“Where they see me” reaches number one on the Billboard

The song that positioned the daughter of Pepe AguilarIt was “Wherever they see me”a song that is part of her album “Mexicana Enamorada”, the lyrics are the authorship of the same Angela and the composer Gussy Lauwith whom he had a romantic relationship.

“I am extremely happy, grateful, and proud of my first album of unreleased songs. #AhiDondeMeVen is the first single by a woman in 16 years to reach #1 @billboardlatin Regional Mexican. Thank you for so much affection and all the love you have given to this beautiful song! Forever a #MexicanaEnamorada!” wrote the interpreter of “Tell me how you want”.

Among other recognitions that the star has had is having been nominated for the Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards.

