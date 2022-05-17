Ángela Aguilar branded as “classist” for making fun of tennis shoes that are not Balenciaga

Lately Angela Aguilar It has been evidenced through social networks as “arrogant” since recently on TikTok the moment in which an older adult helps her open the door went viral, however the singer does not appreciate the gentlemanly gesture.

Now again, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has once again been branded rude, this after the young woman in her Instagram stories he made fun of some sneakers for not being Balenciaga.

The moment was captured by the same singer, who was sitting in the living room of her house, where her older sister, Aneliz Aguilar, shows her some tennis shoes through her cell phone. the skechers brand, which cost approximately 110 dollars and compares them with the Balenciaga tennis shoes of the Mexican regional interpreter, which have an approximate value of 20 thousand dollars.

After this, the singer shouts: “I don’t know what they look like”, while the two young women laugh. To conclude the Instagram story, she was complemented by “the princess of the Mexican region” with some laughing emojis.

Without a doubt, said Instagram story went viral as Internet users tThey called Ángela Aguilar “classist” for making fun of this type of footwear.

Watch here the moment when Ángela Aguilar makes fun of tennis