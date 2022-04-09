Ángela Aguilar broke the silence after the leak of the photos with her boyfriend

After it was will filter the photos of Angela Aguilar with his alleged partner Gussy Lauthe Mexican singer recorded a video very angry about what happened and posted it on her Instagram account.

“I feel sad, disappointed, I can’t believe I’m making this video; my soul hurts,” said the Mexican singer, adding: “Some photos have been circulating with which I have not agreed to come out.”

“It has affected me financially and in love, not to mention,” he added. Angelavery angry at the problems they caused with the leaking of the images.

Then the singer referred to violence against women and argued that “there are many women who almost end their lives with an image, an image that was published without their consent.”

The singer explained that what happened affected her image and her privacy was invaded, her right to choose what she announces and what not to the public. “My image, my last name, does not deserve all this and neither do I”, she completed the discharge of her.

“I thank the public in general, for supporting me, for taking care of me and for loving me. My heart hurts a little right now, but I know who I am and I thank you,” the singer concluded.

while the composer Gussy Lau, for his part, confirmed that he has a relationship with the singer. “We walk together, not to tell you a very long story, we have been dating for a couple of weeks,” she acknowledged.

Regarding the leak of the photos, Gussy Lau assured that he was betrayed by a trusted friend.