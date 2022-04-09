Entertainment

Ángela Aguilar broke the silence after the leak of the photos with her boyfriend

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

After it was will filter the photos of Angela Aguilar with his alleged partner Gussy Lauthe Mexican singer recorded a video very angry about what happened and posted it on her Instagram account.

“I feel sad, disappointed, I can’t believe I’m making this video; my soul hurts,” said the Mexican singer, adding: “Some photos have been circulating with which I have not agreed to come out.”

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

“Dwarf self-conscious”: Alfredo Adame launches again against Omar Chaparro

4 mins ago

Jessica Alba will star in the adaptation of “Confessions on the 7:45”

6 mins ago

the stat that proves that Mbappé and Messi are getting along better and better on the pitch

8 mins ago

Shakira: the small house in Barranquilla where the singer grew up | Celebs from Colombia nnda nnlt | FAME

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button