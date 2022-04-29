Ángela Aguilar confesses that her father scolded her for being very flirty | VIDEO

After Angela Aguilar was the subject of controversy for his alleged relationship with Gussy Lauthe young representative of the Mexican regional has shone on social networks, where in addition to sharing a bit of her family vacation in Europe, she has been very active uploading photos and videos of her presentations in the United States.

After this, her fans have shown her their full support, making it clear that her talent has nothing to do with her personal life, which must be private and satisfying for her.

However, after controversial statements by pepe eagler in which he promised to later give his position regarding the photographs that went viral of his daughter with Gussy Lausome followers of Aguilar dynasty They have viralized an old interview, in which Angela reveals that her father scolded her for being so flirty.

Pepe Aguilar and his daughter have always been very close

in the clip, Angela Aguilar highlights that she has never been a girlfriend, although her charisma and beauty led her to be popular at school, especially on February 14, the date on which she arrived home with many little gifts and letters, which evidently aroused the protective instinct on his dad:

“Girlfriend, girlfriend I never was, more than anything I was like a flirt and my dad scolded me a lot (…) On Valentine’s Day I was ‘the girl’ at school, so they came to me, you know in the locker the letters and the flowers and the chocolates and my dad was like ‘who gave you that?'” Angela Aguilar.

In this way, Angela Aguilar She assured that as she grew older, she was more selective with the subjects who wanted her, since as she matured she realized that it was important to take into account what was convenient for her, who she liked and how they treated her.

Pepe Aguilar turned out to be a jealous father

Although she also stressed that it is very important for her that her suitors treat her family well, which possibly explains why Ángela Aguilar ended up dating Gussy Lauwho, as we showed you previously, lived very closely with the Aguilar Dynasty thanks to the projects they shared with the composer.

The interpreter of ‘Tell me how you want’ also assured that since she was a child she was used to her father, her mother and her entire close circle telling her that she was very pretty, for which she felt flattered with the attention, without this meaning that she give wings to the boys who aspired to go out with her.

“I was always very flirtatious, you know what… I got used to my dad telling me that I was very pretty (…) so it’s nice to hear that everyone tells you that, but I never was, I never was.” , he pointed Angela Aguilar fondly remembering the presence of fatherly love.

