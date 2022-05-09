Ángela Aguilar confesses that her father scolded her for “flirtatious”

The young singer revealed during an interview what she is looking for in a man.

May 8, 2022 3:03 p.m.

Angela Aguilar is one of the most important stars in the world of music, recently the singer obtained the first place in the list of latin billboardfor his song “Wherever they see me”.

So it is not surprising to many that both fans and the media want to know more about the life of the daughter of Pepe Aguilar. During an interview for the YouTube channel “Cheleando con las estrellas”, the young star confessed that when she was a child, her father used to scold her for being very “flirtatious”.

“I was flirty and my dad scolded me a lot, a lot. On Valentine’s Day I was ‘the girl’ at school. Letters, flowers and chocolates came to my locker and my dad (said to me): ‘Who gave you that?’ Very funny, I mean, there was never a problem,” Ángela Aguilar explained during the interview.

What do you look for in a man?

In this conversation, Angelaalso revealed what he is looking for in a man and explained that, over the years, he has changed in what he is looking for, thanks to the fact that he has matured and the experience he has acquired over time and commented that the physical is not the most important.

“When I grew up I began to make decisions about what suits me, who I like, beyond how you look is how you treat me, how you treat my family, how you make me feel,” explained the interpreter of “Tell me how you want.” .