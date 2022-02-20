Ángela Aguilar confirms that she is in love; she like that she talks about her suitors

the youth star Angela Aguilar She admitted that she does have suitors and that she is in love, however, she clarified that at the moment she is focused on her career as a singer, especially now that she is gradually moving away from her father. Pepe Aguilar to make your own story.

The 18-year-old started in the middle of the show when she was just a girl, because she belongs to one of the most important dynasties in the industry, since her grandparents are Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, top figures of the Mexican regional and the gold cinema.

Ángela Aguilar talks about her love life

The interpreter of ‘Actually’ was presented this Friday at the Arena Mexico City, and prior to her concert she gave an interview to Maxine Woodside and There Soto, where she talked a little about her sentimental life and revealed that she does have suitors but that at the moment she doesn’t think about it. “There are a lot of beaus and suitors, but we don’t want that right now,” she said.

In addition, described that she is in love, but not from a boy, but from the things that are happening to her and from the people around her. “I am in love with life, of music, of my family, of my puppies, of my horses, of the illusion that this new album brings me, the illusion of these awards to which I have just been nominated. I am in love with life, really,” she commented.

In this conversation he also talked about his strange ritual before going on stage, as he revealed that before each concert he usually separates from everyone to start warm up your voice and focus on how you want the show to gosince it is well known that she is a very disciplined young woman and likes to impress her fans.

He also confessed that he likes a lot of dresses that she wears during performances and that she wishes she could do more costume changes, however, her family won’t let her.

“I love changing clothes and I love having lots of dresses. There are different facets in the show that I like to have, but my parents are always herding me because they tell me ‘Angela, you can’t change eight times in the show’ (…)”, indicated the daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

