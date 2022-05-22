Ángela Aguilar cuts her hair short and surprises with a change of look | PHOTOS

Angela Aguilar has become one of the youngest representatives of the regional mexican thanks to his talent on stage and the charisma which he shows whenever he gets the chance.

The youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar It is also a reference to fashionthen either with mexican dresses or with a casual outfit, the young singer has attracted attention for the good taste What does he have when dressing?

And a very distinctive feature of the interpreter of “In fact“It’s your court of hairwhich she has used since she was very young, however, she recently did a slight change.

Ángela Aguilar was encouraged to change her look.

@angela_aguilar_

Through their stories of Instagramthe smallest of the Aguilar dynasty He shared some photos of his new look, which favored the singer.

The interpreter of “the chancla“decided to get a fringe that partially covers her eyes, in addition to the shape of her hair having been slightly modified, now she opted for an asymmetrical cut to give variety to her style.

The singer shared her new cut on Instagram.

@angela_aguilar_

Although she has always preferred short hair, the cousin of Majo Aguilar He has surprised his fans with other looks, like a year ago when he dared to wear extensions and was highly flattered by his followers.

Similarly, the young promise of the Mexican regional has also been encouraged to to dye his hair with colors very different from the dark brown with which he has always been seen, like the turquoise green used during the first year of the pandemic and the pink that enchanted his fans.

