Ángela Aguilar dazzles with a tight dreamy dress at the 2022 Lo Nuestro Awards | VIDEO

Angela Aguilar has become one of the most important representatives of the Mexican regional in our country and in the United States. At 18, she has an impressive voice and great beauty inherited from her grandmother. Flower Wild.

Angela has also become a influencer fashionable thanks to its stylish and expensive outfits that she wears with a lot of class and elegance. the heiress of the Dynasty Aguilar It has almost 8 million followers in Instagrama platform where he shares his life at the Soyate ranch, Zacatecas.

This February 24 was no exception, the interpreter of “On reality” swept the stage of the Lo Nuestro Awards wearing a dress black in a mermaid cut with a sweetheart neckline, and matching gold hoop earrings. The dress was made up of a tight leather corset, with flowers surrounding the tiny waist from Angela Aguilar. While the flights of the skirt simulated confetti that fell to the floor.

Ángela Aguilar looked spectacular at the Lo Nuestro Awards 2022

Angela Aguilar made history by being one of the artists with the most nominations in the Lo Nuestro Awards 2022. These are the categories in which the Mexican singer could be awarded:

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Album of the Year for Mexicana Enamorada

Song of the year for Tell me how you want (ft Christian Nodal)

Female Revelation Artist

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Song of the Year – Regional Mexican for Tell me how you want

Album of the Year – Regional Mexican for Mexicana Enamorada

One of the most anticipated moments of the night was his participation in the tribute to Vincent Fernandezaccompanying Christian Nodal, Eduin Caz, Camilo and David Bisbal. The iconic performance was produced by Pepe Aguilar and started the applause of the public thanks to the emotional interpretation of the singers.

There is no doubt that Angela Aguilar She is one of the most beautiful and talented singers in our country, and at her young age she is establishing herself as an icon of regional Mexican music.