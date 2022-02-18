Ángela Aguilar defends Belinda for criticism after breaking up | Instagram

It could be called female solidarity what Ángela Aguilar had with Belindabecause he came out in his defense after he ended his relationship with Christian Nodalespecially because of the criticism and accusations that the beautiful green-eyed singer began to have.

surprisingly whom he knows Angela Aguilar It’s Nodal, let’s remember that they dueled together “Tell me how you want”, a single that became a success, it is likely that he had only heard of Belinda, but that they did not know each other physically.

Due to the friendship that could still exist between the two interpreters of the Mexican regional, especially because of the rumors that at the time Belinda was jealous of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter and that for this reason both young people stopped being friends.

Shortly before the breakup of both, Angela had commented that she would like to have a love relationship like that of these young celebrities, just as intense and beautiful, so she was immediately questioned about the criticism that she has had to be living during these days. the interpreter of “Toad”.

Ángela Aguilar defends Belinda for breaking up with Nodal | Instagram angela_aguilar_



The fact that the interpreter was specifically asked about was about the three million dollar engagement ring that Nodal had given Belinda.

Faced with these questions like a true lady, Ángela Aguilar mentioned that like any other woman she deserved respect, speaking generally not only for the fans who have been attacking her since then, but also for the media who want to get more information.

As for Christian, he mentioned with a tender and respectful message, that he hoped that he would do very well in his career as a singer, he also sent him a lot of love and above all blessings and not only to him, but to the whole world.

Although the questions continued to be about Belinda’s alleged bad actions, the singer simply said that she considered it in bad taste for other people to speak ill of women, stating that she believed that no one should do so.

Thanks to the answers you gave Angela AguilarEven though she obviously doesn’t know Belinda as a woman, she wants respect not only for herself but for any other woman who needs it, especially when they are badmouthed.

As for the questions that the media asked him, he was also questioned about February 14, since on Instagram he did not share content regarding Valentine’s Day, but he did mention that he spent it next to his family between flowers and eating a lot.