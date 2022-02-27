Ángela Aguilar reveals the cost of her dresses and the designer | Instagram

The flirtatious and successful singer of the regional mexicanknown today as the princess of Mexican music Ángela Aguilar, shared for her fans the name of the designer of your dresses and the price of these beautiful pieces that look like works of art.

In each of the presentations in which he appears Angela Aguilareither for their concerts or participation in events such as the Lo Nuestro 2022 Award ceremony, it has become commonplace to change costumes at every opportunity.

It is precisely something characteristic of the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, the fact that she tends to wear impressive clothes that look like a work of art, beautiful handwork and that enhances Mexican culture, due to the designs, colors and history.

The popularity of the Aguilar dynasty has stood out even more, now thanks to the young singer of “Tell me how you want”, given that her powerful and at the same time delicate voice usually alters the senses of everyone who listens to her, thus won the recognition and admiration of millions.

Angela Aguilar dresses, how much do they cost and their designer | instagram angela_aguilar



Angela Aguilar Dresses

It was in an interview with Pati Chapoy on the Ventaneando program, where she would reveal an unknown that many people had for a long time, the cost of her impressive dressesof which she spoke quite relaxed, she even mentioned the name of her designer.

Many of the dresses Angela Aguilar They have come from the imagination of the singer with her mother, they themselves are the ones who idealize a garment and later their fashion designers make it a reality, we have always known that the singer has an excellent taste for fashion and here is the proof.

Diego Medel is the name of the Mexican designer who currently resides in Los Angeles, he is one of the designers in charge of a large part of Angela’s wardrobe, the designs he makes usually cost approximately 3 thousand dollars.

Who was previously her nanny, is today in charge of painting her dresses by hand, a great feat to be accomplished, especially the work that requires a lot of patience and talent to make such impressive art on the fabric, which is worthy of recognition. admiration.

Something that has been shared in several media outlets is that the clothes he wears, apparently he only wears them twice, to later donate them to some of his fans who request it.