Ángela Aguilar explodes against Leonardo Aguilar during a live broadcast: “Shut up, slimy!”

The singer could not hide her annoyance against her brother.

Once again Ángela Aguilar is on everyone’s lips, because a few weeks after her relationship with the composer Gussy Lau was discovered, everything seems to indicate that she has not had a good time, because even He has even insulted his brother, Leonard Aguilar.

The last few days may have been quite difficult for the one known as ‘The Princess of the Mexican Regional’, because the images with her boyfriend were leaked and both had to go out to give statements about their secret romance.

Ángela Aguilar gets upset with her brother

The clash between the Aguilar brothers happened when Leonardo broadcast live through his Instagram account in order to show his fans some of his tattoos.

At that time he was accompanied by Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter, who helped him record himself while he was waxing the area of ​​his tattoos. However, the awkward moment was when Leonardo tried to record her.

“We have to teach Angela. Shall we teach you, Angela?”, The singer commented while the interpreter of “In Reality” yelled at him: “Shut up, slimy!”

This new rudeness has earned hundreds of criticisms of the young woman, as there are those on social networksThey have branded her “arrogant” and even “rude”.

