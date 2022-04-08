Ángela Aguilar explodes by leaking photos with her partner

Angela Aguilar / Mexico Agency

After leaking photos of Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter kissing her alleged partner, composer Gussy Lau, who is 15 years older than her, the interpreter decided to speak out about the invasion of her private life.

Through her Instagram account, the 18-year-old shared a six-minute video to express her feelings about the images that were spread without her consent and visibly affected, she commented:

“I feel sad, disappointed, I can’t believe I’m making this video, my soul hurts, some photos have been circulating that I have not agreed to leave.”

Similarly, the interpreter of “La llorona” made it clear that everything was a betrayal of her trust and continued to express her feelings with this unfortunate fact:

“I feel violated, I feel violated of the possibility of me having my own privacy, of being able to decide about my life, my body, my image.”

In addition to the media scandal that caused the airing of her alleged courtship, the singer assures that added to having been affected in the love and economic field, the relationship with her family is not quite right.

“What face can I give my family? Although I did not agree, I put myself in a position, in this position, and that was wrong on my part, and that was my mistake,” he assured.

The artist also took the opportunity to give a voice to those who, like her, have seen their privacy violated.

“There are many women who almost ended their lives with an image, an image that was published without their consent. I support these women and have always supported them, but today for the first time I experienced what it is, it is these days that I have lived than it is”.

On whether she will take any kind of action regarding the exposure of her privacy, Angela assured: “I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I do know that I’m going to return to the origin.”

Finally, the famous singer made it clear that, after this incident, she will find a way to get closer to her parents.

“I’m still the same, I’m learning, I’m growing, I know what I don’t want. My heart hurts a little right now, but I know who I am and I thank you.”

