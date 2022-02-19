Ángela Aguilar falls in love with her fans on social networks with sensual photography in a mini dress | PHOTO

It is not a falsehood when we say that Angela Aguilar It is positioned as one of the most popular voices today and soon as the future of the Mexican regional.

the heiress of Antonio Aguilar and Wild Flower is on tour and promoting his most recent production entitled “Mexicana Enamorada”, which is already on digital platforms.

Continuing with this same line, Ángela has shown her great talent and her influence in social networks, since whatever she does in the digital world her Fans swoop in to shower her with praise and love.

In her most recent Instagram post, you can see the interpreter of “Tell me how you want” clad in a red mini dress and her iconic boots of the same color.

The photograph reached more than 600 thousand likes and hundreds of comments highlighting the beauty of the singer and his great future in the industry.

“We love you, you are the best”, “you are a beautiful little angel”, “I am already dying to listen to your album” and “you inherited all the talent of your family”, were some comments that were left.

Concert in CDMX

This Friday night Ángela will continue to make history, as she will perform alone on the stage of the Mexico City Arena, one of the most important venues north of the capital.

The show will take place at 8:30 p.m. at Avenida de las Granjas 800, Colonia Santa Barbara, in the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office.

Among the songs that Ángela will present today are “In Reality”, “She gave you”, “Tell me how you want” and “I love you for myself”.

