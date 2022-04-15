Entertainment

Ángela Aguilar forgets about scandals with a luxurious dinner in Paris; this dish cost him 600 dollars

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read

A good slap in the face with “white glove” is the one that has given Angela Aguilar they have all expressed their opinion about the alleged relationship they have with the composer Gussy Lau, for now their sorrows come from the European continent.

And it is that at 18 years of age, her beauty and talent have placed her as one of the most sought-after celebrities in the industry, but the relationship between her and the composer has been quite criticized for the age difference between them.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Chinese horoscope: the 4 most faithful signs in love

8 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski and the microbikini with which she ‘lit’ spring

10 mins ago

Cardi B blocks her Twitter account after a falling out with her fans

11 mins ago

Cynthia Rodríguez in a blue outfit steals looks and hearts

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button