Ángela Aguilar forgets about scandals with a luxurious dinner in Paris; this dish cost him 600 dollars

A good slap in the face with “white glove” is the one that has given Angela Aguilar they have all expressed their opinion about the alleged relationship they have with the composer Gussy Lau, for now their sorrows come from the European continent.

And it is that at 18 years of age, her beauty and talent have placed her as one of the most sought-after celebrities in the industry, but the relationship between her and the composer has been quite criticized for the age difference between them.

Related news

She herself has been in charge of speaking through her Instagram account where she claims to feel ashamed for putting herself in that situation, for the best she and her family decided to leave the American continent.

In the midst of the scandal, the singer and performer decided to share her well-deserved vacation from the fashion capital where the aguilar family has spared no expense.

The Aguilar family continues to enjoy the wonders of the “City of Lights.” Photo: IG / pepeaguilar_oficial

What is a fact is that the young singer has understood the lesson, so now she has been seen a little more cautious with what she shares on her social networks from her recent vacations.

And it is that after some photographs were released where Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau are kissing, the young woman put a real pause in her social media appearances.

But that hasn’t stopped the “Princess of the Mexican regional” splurge style, glamor and elegance in the Parisian streets, this in addition to sharing their millionaire dinners.

The singer does not miss an opportunity to splurge on style and glamor in Paris. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

Ángela Aguilar and her $600 dinner

What is a fact is that the Aguilar dynasty has shown what a real vacation is like in one of the best places in the world, so don’t be afraid to spend money.

On this occasion he has been the leader of the musical family, Pepe Aguilarwho shared with his followers the beautiful dinner he lived with his three children and his wife aneliz in Paris.

The also singer uploaded some photographs on his Insta Stories where it is shown how they intend to forget the bitter drink that the ventilation of the alleged romance between Angela brought them with a delicious and expensive Caviar.

The entire family met in one of the most sought-after restaurants in the city, where they tasted a million-dollar dinner where one stands out that is sprinkled with an expensive seafood.

The star enjoyed her expensive dish and shared it through her networks. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

According to the menu of the place where the singer and the rest of the Aguilars ate, it is known that only 100 grams of Iranian Beluga Caviar, which was the one they chose, cost 550 euros, the equivalent of no less than 600 dollars.

And it is that Ángela showed that she has good taste even to eat, so she was the one who chose that exquisite dish and shared it through her official Instagram account.

While the singer enjoyed her dish, her father was the one who decided to break the diet, so he chose a spaghetti with caviar, which costs almost 70 dollars per person.

What is a fact is that his dish increased in price when the luxurious caviar dish was added to the pasta, which increased its price and the dish increased its cost, placing it as one of the most expensive in the French capital.

The singer spoiled his family with a delicious delicacy. Photo: IG / pepeaguilar_oficial

GBR.