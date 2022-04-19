Entertainment

Ángela Aguilar forgets scandal with Gussy Lau and shares PHOTOS with her great LOVE

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 2 minutes read

After the controversy photo leak who revealed her romantic relationship with the composer Gussy Lauit seems that Angela Aguilar little by little he has forgotten the scandal to continue with his life and his projects. The singer, who until a few days ago was traveling with her family in Paris, has shared photos with her greatest and true love, ignoring the criticism after the bitter drink she experienced when intimacy was exposed. her.

Let us remember that the interpreter of ‘Wherever they see me’ has been involved in controversy since it became known that she had a courtship with the Sinaloan artist, this as a result of a series of captures where the couple is very affectionate in an alleged meeting in which both attended with a close circle of friends and relatives.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Evaluna and Camilo finally reappear happy days after Indigo was born

5 mins ago

Which partner did Tom Holland fall in love with in Billy Elliot?

8 mins ago

Are Angela Aguilar and Michelle Renaud rivals?

17 mins ago

15 Celebrities who speak more than one language (or up to 5)

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button