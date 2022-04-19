Ángela Aguilar forgets scandal with Gussy Lau and shares PHOTOS with her great LOVE

After the controversy photo leak who revealed her romantic relationship with the composer Gussy Lauit seems that Angela Aguilar little by little he has forgotten the scandal to continue with his life and his projects. The singer, who until a few days ago was traveling with her family in Paris, has shared photos with her greatest and true love, ignoring the criticism after the bitter drink she experienced when intimacy was exposed. her.

Let us remember that the interpreter of ‘Wherever they see me’ has been involved in controversy since it became known that she had a courtship with the Sinaloan artist, this as a result of a series of captures where the couple is very affectionate in an alleged meeting in which both attended with a close circle of friends and relatives.

In this regard, Gussy Lau was the first to confirm that the images were real and that, indeed, he had a relationship with the young woman, a situation that both wanted to keep private, but which unfortunately came to light thanks to the fact that one of his acquaintances he broke trust and leaked the compromising photos.

The photos that sparked the controversy. Photo: Instagram @reinaveneosa

“A ‘friend’ of mine took a ‘scheen shot’: Yes, the truth hurts me because I had relatives there, I don’t know if it’s a cousin (who leaked it), he’s short,” Lau acknowledged during a live broadcast on the who confessed that his romance with Pepe Aguilar’s little daughter began in February of this year.

Hours after these images were released, Angela uploaded a video in which she said she felt “sad”, “defrauded” and “violated” by the leaking of the photographs.

“I can’t believe I’m making this video, my soul hurts”were part of the words of the interpreter, who clarified that the images circulated without her permission, so she no longer felt that she had the power to decide on her life, her body and her image.

Adding to the scandal was the fact that Rene Humberto Lau Ibarra (real name of the composer) is 15 years older than the singer, since he is 33 years old, while Ángela just turned 18.

Ángela Aguilar appears with her great love and gives “folder” to the matter

Faced with the controversy, the princess of the Mexican region chose to shelter in her family and forget what happened with some luxury vacation in parisin which she not only taught style, but also showed that her loved ones come first.

It was on the call ‘city of love’ that the young artist decided to photograph herself with the person she treasures most in life and whose affection has always been present for her: it is his mom, Aneliz Alvarezwith whom he enjoyed a privileged view of the Eiffel Tower while visiting the restaurant Gigian emblematic site of Italian gastronomy.

The singer shared photos from her family trip to Paris. Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar

It is worth mentioning that since the video published by the singer, rumors have emerged that her relationship with Gussy Lau would have come to an end due to the scandal. Mainly after the composer posted a video in which he performed a heartbreak song titled ‘On days like these’.

