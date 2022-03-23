“Angela Aguilar has twice as much money as Belinda?”

Ángela Aguilar surpasses Belinda. Several million separate them? | Instagram

Ángela Aguilar would be the possessor of a large fortune that today has been equated with that of Belindanow the famous would not only share fame and success but an amount with many zeros.

Undoubtedly, each one from their trenches have reaped great success and have increased their fortune, for their part, Belindasince he was 10 years old debuting on television, and with 22 years of experience, they would give him a strong economic solvency.

While the singer Ángela Aguilar, who is increasing her followers on Instagram with 8 million, is forging her career and is to this day one of the favorites in her genre, she has conquered the young audience with her style, simplicity and beauty.

Apparently, although everyone could think that in the 22 years of her career, Belinda would surpass the "daughter of Pepe Águilar" in wealth, the surprising thing is that it would not be so, since apparently, the interpreter of "Actually", has a sum of money that is equivalent to the total fortune of the "ex-fiancée of Nodal" and could even exceed it, they say.









As reported, one of the show channels present on YouTube: “El Chacaleo”, shared a video titled: “With half the years: Ángela Aguilar has twice the money that Belinda”.

The popular medium on the social network showed the results of some inquiries regarding the economic differences between the two singers, revealing that Ángela Aguilar Álvarez, 18, has a wealth of approximately 20 million dollars, while Belinda gathers a capital that amounts to 10 million dollars.

Without a doubt, this would be surprising considering that Belinda has several years ahead of the “Mexican-American singer” who, in a way, has only been in her career for a few years.

In September 2021, Aguilar Álvarez released his third full-length album, “Mexican in love“While Belinda has released four studio albums to date, the last of them was “Catarsis” in 2013.

Likewise, the medium also pointed out a great difference between the presentations of the two artists with an abysmal difference.

This, after being recognized for interpreting the theme of “La Llorona” (Ángela Aguilar Álvarez) has not stopped performing concerts, she started 2022 with a tour of 12 cities in the United States, while Belinda, for a long time has not announced a musical tour and only appears in sporadic collaborations with other artists, she explains, they comment on the clip.

Another fact is that the one who was called “Princess of Latin Pop” (According to the Grammy), has not had a record company for 9 years, so she has not presented a studio album since then.

Likewise, it should be remembered that the past collaboration between the one born on October 8, 2003 and Christian Nodal with the song “Tell me how you want” caused quite a stir on social networks, after Belinda’s courtship and the “Mexican regional” lacked of some credibility by a large public.