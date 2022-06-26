Ángela Aguilar hits with a colorful look in honor of Pride 2022 | PHOTO

As part of the commemorations pride, Angela Aguilar released the cover of the song “Amiga Mía”, a suitable pretext to “live your truth without fear”, affirms the singer.

Although the commemoration covers the entire month of June, today are done various mobilizations in different cities of the world to vindicate the rights of the LGBT+ community.

“For never stop dreaming”

Angelitxs, I had this surprise in store for all of you!!!! For living your truth without fear, for letting love win. For never stop dreaming. Enjoy #AmigaMia,” she wrote.

This is the message that accompanies the publication of Angela Aguilar in its population Instagram. That’s where your feature looks. smilewhich accompanies a messy hairhey a make-up simple but elegant.

The touch of this publication is given by its White shirt with red trim on the neck and sleeves. The rainbow print showing on his torso as a sign of his support for the commemorations to the LGBT+ movement.

This Saturday, June 25, the 44th LGBT+ Pride march takes place in Mexico City (CDMX), which will be attended by various artists such as Danna Paola, Paty Cantu Y mario bautista 300,000 people are also expected to attend in the capital’s main square.

A cover by Alejandro Sanz

“Amiga mía” is a song performed and written by Alejandro Sanz, who achieved fame in 1988. For that melody, the Spanish singer-songwriter was inspired by the secret love that her friend lived Irene Chamorro with the composer Anthony Flowers.

this time Angela Aguilar decided to make some arrangements more focused on the dance floor. An ideal excuse to take to the streets with a happy rhythm and free from hate in this month that commemorates the diversity on the streets of the world.

Keep reading:

Ángela Aguilar shows off in a flirtatious mini dress and compliments rain down on her | PHOTO