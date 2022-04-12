Ángela Aguilar: How much does the sexy Mugler luxury bodysuit she wore on her trip to Paris cost?

If there is a celebrity who took advantage of the Easter holidays, it is Angela Aguilar, Well, they arrived at the best time so that the singer could get away from the controversy after romantic photographs were leaked that confirmed her courtship with the composer. Gussy Lau15 years older than her.

The interpreter of “There where they see me” has shared some details of his rest days in Paris with his family, although Pepe Aguilar announced that it was a business trip because they plan to take their show “Jaripeo without borders” to this country and to Spain soon.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar: This is how Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter sang when she was only 10 years old | VIDEO

As is customary on his travels, the 18 year old singer showcased her impeccable taste in fashion which has led her to wear expensive garments from major fashion houses and designers. Paris was no exception to her and this time she honored one of the most famous: Thierry Mugler with one of her garments.

The expensive garment that Ángela Aguilar wore in Paris. Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

The French designer has dressed other celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Beyoncé with the brand that bears his name, so Ángela Aguilar took advantage of her stay in that country to wear a long sleeve bodysuit with an imposing “false neckline” with which she perfectly outlined her enviable figure.

According to the Mugler brand website, the body worn by the Mexican singer is elastic with tulle details that give the appearance of a neckline. The cost of the garment is equivalent to just under 10 thousand Mexican pesos.

expensive taste

This is not the first time thatand Angela Aguilar shows his taste for fashion, because in other of his trips, concerts and musical events he has made it clear that his work pays off and he can pamper himself with expensive gifts of important brands such as Versace and Gucci.

One of the garments that caused a great impact were the satin platforms “Medusa Aevitas” of the prestigious Italian brand Versace belonging to the fall-winter 2021 collection that she wore during the Radio Awards ceremony and whose cost exceeds 30 thousand pesos Mexicans.

It may interest you: Ventaneando drivers launch themselves against Pepe Aguilar after Ángela’s scandal: “He is very angry”

Gucci It is one of her favorite brands and she has shown it by wearing some clothes and accessories that she combines for all times, managing to become an inspiration for her more than 8 million on Instagram.

This is the case of a crop top With the characteristic design of the brand in brown colors with black and red lines, this garment has a approximate cost of 9 thousand pesos same as him belt that the singer has used on more than one occasion.

KEEP READING:

Aneliz Álvarez with these PHOTOS shows that she is identical to one of her daughters, she inherited her beauty!

Pepe Aguilar “passes through the Arc de Triomphe” criticizing his daughter Ángela for courtship with Gussy Lau

Ángela Aguilar reaches the first position in monitorLATINO with THIS song composed by Gussy Lau | VIDEOS