Angela Aguilar ignored by Michelle Renaud, does not accept greeting | INSTAGRAM

At the moment she is one of the most liked singers by the audience, Ángela Aguilar has become one of the best in the world. regional Mexican making a daughter of a great example, Pepe Aguilar.

However, it seems that not everyone likes her as we think, despite the fact that she is a very nice and educated person, there are people who do not seem to appreciate her, among them michelle renaud.

We say this because the famous actress He demonstrated it in one of the recent recordings of the soap opera who is starring, “The Heritage”where he rejected the interpreter’s greeting, this new proposal that will soon reach our screens.

The singer I was arriving at the recording set to be able to capture some scenes with the cast and thus have the official video clip of the production in which these celebrities met, recording the unthinkable on video, becoming excellent entertainment for Internet users.

There is a video in which we could see how Angela arrives trying to give Michelle a greeting kiss, one that she immediately rejects, pretending to adjust a part of her wardrobe, assuring that she is a very distracted person and that surely yes was inadvertently distracted.









Other netizens more of course who defend Angela and assure that Renaud “crossed a very thin line” and that they probably were not going to forgive her, the admirers are always there to defend their favorite artist.

The situation became a very uncomfortable moment in which we could see the singer’s reaction, who best ended up greeting everyone else present and in the end he even took a photo with everyone, right next to his now partner.

Angela has not mentioned anything so far, but it is believed that everything was a misunderstanding, something that we could not assure you because the images can speak more than what can be said about it.