Ángela Aguilar is branded as “classist” after comments by Diego Dreyfus: “That’s poor”

Once again, social networks played a trick on the renowned Mexican interpreter, Ángela Aguilar, who was seen with the controversial life coach, Diego Dreyfus who is recognized for being close to the forward of the LA Galaxy and top scorer of the National Team, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and which caused them to be branded as “classist”.

During a video that was recorded for posterity on social networks, you can see the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty with Diego Dreyfus who published a series of stories through his Instagram in which he showed that he was in a restaurant with Pepe Aguilar, Edén Muñoz and the also granddaughter of the first actors, Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar.

However, as the stories The personal life coach of the former Mancher United striker made a comment that his followers did not like.

In the audiovisual material, you can listen to the also Mexican content creator chat with Ángela Aguilar while preparing to taste her dessert and which was a scraped chamoyhowever, this seemed in bad taste to the former actor, who assured that “that was poor”, which, caused the laughter of the 18-year-old interpreter.

after this video, Ángela Aguilar and the controversial coach were branded as “classists” and received all kinds of criticism in their personal accounts, so far neither of the two celebrities has responded to the comments.

This is not the first time that the controversial life coach has been turned into controversy since his close friendship with the former Real Madrid striker became known, since several Internet users on social networks have accused Dreyfus of Javier Hernánde’s decision-makingz since I arrived at Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2020.

On the other hand, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar during the penultimate week of June, had another controversy, but now on another platform and that is that she decided to make her first live broadcast through TikTok; However, things got out of control for a few moments due to the encouragement among her thousands of followers who met remotely with the Mexican singer.

While the young interpreter of the Mexican regional was in her live, platform users began to send donations. However, it seems that the singer did not know much about the subject and reacted with obvious stress and panic when seeing this type of reaction from her avid Internet users.

After this fact, the interpreter belonging to one of the most important musical dynasties of the music scene in Mexico repeatedly asked the more than 500 thousand Internet users who joined the live that they stop sending “hearts” and “flowers”, which are actually donations for the most famous content creators on the platform.

“I don’t want them to send me money. I want us to have a live funny. Please don’t send me money, I don’t know how to stop that function, what is that heart? What’s that? Already!”, The 18-year-old singer stressed more than once with a nervous tone and between laughs, a fact that positioned her in the trend of social networks.

