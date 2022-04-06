Entertainment

Ángela Aguilar is captured in full romance with a man 15 years older than her

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Ángela Aguilar has become one of the most important youth artists of the moment, who has known how to carry on high the surname and the artistic heritage left by his grandparents and his father, Pepe Aguilar.

With his unique voice, The 18-year-old has conquered dozens of venues with full houses, in Mexico and the United States, as well as important international award venues.

To avoid controversy, Ángela Aguilar has decided to keep her love life a secret, ensuring on several occasions that for now there is no man who occupies her heart, since her attention is completely focused on making music.

However, in the last few hours A series of images have been leaked on social networks in which the young performer is seen very well accompanied by a young man, whose identity has already been revealed.

Ángela Auilar is caught with her supposed boyfriend
Photo: Instagram @reinaveenenosa

Who is Angela Aguilar’s boyfriend?

Is about René Humberto Lau Ibarra, 33 years old. He is a Mexican composer known as “Gussy Lau”. He has collaborated with artists such as Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar herself with her successful song “There where I am seen”, reported El Heraldo.

In fact, it is known that since March of last year he has been part of the work team at Pepe Aguilar’s Equinoccio Records.

at his young age He has won important awards for his work as a composerry among the most prominent are the Billboard, Latin Grammy, Spotify Saga and others.

Gussy Lau is a renowned composer of the Mexican regional
Photo: Twitter
@SACM_Official

Among the most popular songs he has composed, the following stand out: “From the kisses I gave you” with Christian Nodal, “To how many disappointments” of Caliber 50 and“Tonight I forget” in the voice of Julión Álvarez, consolidating itself as one of the favorites of the genre.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock talks about the movie for which she is ashamed – Cinema and Tv – Culture

15 mins ago

Adamari López is asked to return to acting after showing her great talent in a recent video

24 mins ago

will be gothic style – Metro Ecuador

26 mins ago

After slap, the reputation of the Smiths on the tightrope!

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button