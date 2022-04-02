Angela Aguilar is described as “arrogant” for a video that went viral

The young promise of the Mexican regional, Ángela Aguilar, is a celebrity on social networks such as TikTok, a platform on which she reveals her great sense of humor as well as being very charismatic, which is why her content already has more than 8.2 million views. followers.

Although the granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar is generally a trend in networks for her outfits, makeup and music clips, recently the interpreter of “Actually” went viral on TikTok, after being criticized by Internet users for allegedly being inattentive with an older adult.

Angela Aguilar is arrogant?; they criticize it in networks

Internet users described Ángela Aguilar as “arrogant” after a TikTok video shows that she apparently does not greet or thank an older man who opened the door for her.

The user @ maguivelasquez0 posted a video on the platform of short clips, where the 18-year-old singer, accompanied by her brother and father Pepe Aguilar, is seen leaving a building.

Passing through the glass front door, Angela Aguilar, who was carrying her pet pug, allegedly ignored an adult male who opened the door to the building for her, nor did she stop to say thanks.

The clip, which is already viral, has so far received more than 161,000 “likes”, more than 9,000 comments and 6.8 million views.

Tiktokers react to Ángela Aguilar’s video

This action caused the anger of some Internet users, who described the young singer as “arrogant”.

“You feel like the eighth wonder of the world,” said one user. “That he has talent has nothing to do with education or respect,” wrote another Internet user. “Humility above all else”; “You can see in his posture that he looks at A the others on her shoulder, nor respect for the adult who opens the door for her”; “It was not hard to say THANK YOU to the gentleman who opened the door for her and she looks the other way”; “UPS had her in another concept, humility and education above all”; “oh, well, she’s arrogant or thank you for education”; “but what arrogance of hers” [sic]; are other of the many comments that can be read as a reaction to the video.

However, other tiktokers defended the interpreter, pointing out that it was only about personality and security.

“I don’t see anything wrong, the man opened the door as an obligation of his work, and he didn’t say or do anything to her, he just went his way”; “how are there people who don’t accept talent, she is a great one and much loved by Mexico” ; “It’s not arrogance, hers is ELEGANCE, coupled with her talent and beauty, do you get it?”; “Does she need to show kindness and humility? Yes, but you don’t have to crucify it either. The door was already open, right?

Some TikTok users pointed out that Pepe Aguilar’s daughter sometimes “loses the floor”, since it is not the first time she has been singled out for having a “bad attitude” with her followers. However, another sector of web users supports Aguilar.

They assure that she has been characterized by having a cheerful and open personality with her fans and the press, both at events and on her social networks. What is a fact is that Angela always causes virality on the Internet.

