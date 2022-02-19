Ángela Aguilar is forbidden to sing music by Joan Sebastian

The singer and her family will not be able to perform music by the late singer.

February 18, 2022 2:56 p.m.

The sudden death of Joan Sebastian in 2015 left her fans waiting for new music, so the family planned to honor the singer with an unreleased album. However, apparently has caused quite a bit of controversy after it became known that Ángela Aguilar and her family will not participate in it.

The differences between the family of the “King of Jaripeo” and the Aguilar dynasty began when Pepe Aguilar and his children, Leonardo and Ángela were invited to participate in the album that pays tribute to Sebastian, but they declined the invitation.

According to TV y Novelas, Joan Sebastian’s family I wouldn’t have taken the rejection very well. of the Aguilars, and they would have made a rather drastic decision against them.

This is why Ángela Aguilar will not be able to sing songs by Joan Sebastian

The reason why Pepe Aguilar had to reject the proposal is because he and his children are already recording a similar album in which they will perform some of the artist’s songs in order to pay tribute to him.

For its part, Sebastian’s family issued a statement stating that the Aguilars, including Angela, are prohibited from performing any song by Joan Sebastian. in order to take care of the singer’s music.