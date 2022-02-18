Ángela Aguilar is forbidden to sing songs by Joan Sebastian | Instagram

A strong surprise that no one expected was that the family of José Manuel Figueroa Figueroa, better known as Joan Sebastianprohibited the Aguilar dynasty from interpreting one of its songsNow neither Ángela Aguilar nor her father Pepe Aguilar will be able to do it.

This decision was made after an invitation was made to the famous interpreter of “Por Mujeres Como Tú”, to participate in a musical album that was being prepared to honor the King of Jaripeo, in the most polite way possible. from Angela Aguilar he told them no.

The reason why he rejected the invitation for this album was because he and his family were already working on a project, where they would honor Joan Sebastian.

Given this refusal, the Figueroa family made the decision to go by legal means and issue a document that prohibited the Aguilar dynasty from interpreting any song by Joan Sebastian without prior knowledge.

This decision made by the relatives of the King of Jaripeo could have made Pepe Aguilargiven that at the beginning of his career he was sheltered on several occasions by the famous Mexican singer-songwriter and actor.

Between Antonio Aguilar, Joan Sebastian and Vicente Fernández they formed the perfect triad to represent the best of regional Mexican music, thanks to their popularity and perhaps their closeness to their families they managed to have a very good relationship which seems to be affected by this controversy.

The information has been handled by TV and Novelas, it was also mentioned that far from being a punishment for the Aguilar family, it is rather a measure to correctly preserve the legacy left by the interpreter of “Tattoos” and “Beyond the sun”.

At the moment Pepe Aguilar has not commented on the matter, but surely in a short time he will do so as the gentleman he is, especially when he is involved in certain controversies, he immediately makes statements to clarify any matter.

Growth of Ángela Aguilar as a singer

The 18-year-old Ángela Aguilar has managed, like her father and grandfather, to become one of the greatest representatives of regional Mexican music.

Any melody that comes out of her voice is simply to delight everyone who listens to her, thanks to that in her first concert being completely alone she became a success, although she still continues to sing next to her father and brother in Jaripeo Sin Fronteras.