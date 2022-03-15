Ángela Aguilar is left without a skirt on stage and handles the moment very well

All the music stars have been through some uncomfortable moment on stage and Ángela Aguilar has experienced the first what is expected to be a long run.

The youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty, daughter of Pepe Aguilar, dropped her skirt while giving a concert; however, he managed to handle the situation in the best way and recover the garment.

The situation could be compared to when Cinderella leaves her glass slipper, as the singer was walking on stage when the skirt opened and fell in the way.

Aguilar finished going on stage with only tight red pants, without stopping singing at any time.

Although the singer went through a bad time with the best attitude, many media have begun to speculate about the reason why Ángela Aguilar lost her skirt.

What can be seen in the broadcast videos is little, so assuring a reason is almost impossible.

The singer has not paid much attention to that, because in recent times she has experienced many moments that make her grateful.

An example was his participation in the most recent edition of Premios Lo Nuestro, a ceremony in which he participated in the tribute paid to the late Vicente Fernández.

In that same ceremony, she won a prize in the Female Revelation Artist category.

