Ángela Aguilar looks like a “Mayan Goddess” with a traditional outfit: VIDEOS

“Jaripeo without borders” is a show starring Pepe, Leonardo and Ángela Aguilar, the artists continue to highlight the ranchero legacy and regional music and celebrate their traditions when they visit some of the cities of the country or the United States.

They recently appeared in Yucatan and since they set foot on the peninsula they did not hesitate to share their stay, how they were received and how well they were having a good time. The youngest of the Aguilars was the one who uploaded several photos on her official accounts on social networks, showed the elegant but light outfits that she chose for the hot city, with all the style that characterizes her posed in some of the magical corners.

During the event the singer of regional mexican proudly wore a typical costume of Yucatan and captivated viewers with her beauty and bearing, in several of the videos and images broadcast from the family’s special night Aguilar the star is seen in a special dress.

What does Ángela Aguilar’s clothing represent?

The singer wore a white huipil with embroidered details in shades of pink, purple and red, it should be noted that the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI) points out that the word “huipil” It comes from the Nahuatl “huipilli”, which means adorned blouse or dress, one of the most deeply rooted customs of that region.

Screenshot. I am a group

To complement, the interpreter of “There where they see me” and “She who gave you”, chose several very showy golden necklaces, while for makeup she preferred something relaxed, but with red lips.

Ángela Aguilar, in addition to traveling with her father and brother in “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras”, also performs solo with her “Mexicana Enamorada” tour, the name of her new album, which has already received several awards and recognitions.