Ángela Aguilar makes a significant change in her hair and the networks go crazy with her new look

the look of Angela Aguilar It has become a trend for young admirers of the so-called “Princess of the Mexican regional”, and for this reason, every time she tweaks her style or adds some detail, it becomes news.

this time The American singer not only continues to raise her fame like foam for her talent, but also for being a fashion iconWell, whether with Mexican dresses or with a casual outfit, the young singer has drawn attention for the good taste she has when dressing.

But without any doubt A very distinctive feature of the interpreter of “Actually” is her haircutwhich she has used since she was very young, however, she recently made a slight change.

Through his Instagram stories, the youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty shared some photos of her new look, which favored the singerin addition to giving it a twist, because the cut that it brought in its most recent presentations that it made in the United States no longer had a very defined cut.

The singer of “There where they see me” and “She disguised herself” decided to make a fringe that partially covers her eyesIn addition to the fact that the shape of her hair was slightly modified, she now opted for an asymmetrical cut to give variety to her style.

Although she has always preferred short hair, Majo Aguilar’s cousin has surprised her fans with other looks, like a year ago when she was encouraged to use extensions and was highly flattered by his followers.

Similarly the young promise of the Mexican regional has also been encouraged to dye her hair with very different colors to the dark brown with which he has always been seen, like the turquoise green that he used during the first year of the pandemic and the pink that his fans loved.

You may also like: