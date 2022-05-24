Ángela Aguilar makes an impact with a new and radical change of look, now she has bangs! PHOTOS

Angela Aguilar She is already recognized in the world of entertainment as one of the youngest exponents of the Mexican regional, who in addition to reaping great successes with only 18 years, has also won the hearts of fans thanks to her natural beauty and that unique style that characterizes her. That is why the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar hit with a new and radical change of look which he boasted on his social networks.

The heiress of the Aguilar dynasty, belonging to a new generation of artists, has undoubtedly caught the attention of the public not only for her powerful voice and indisputable talent, but also for her charisma and attractiveness that make her stand out above several performers.

The singer is known to like to constantly change her appearance, both for her live performances and simply because she wants to. And it is that the young woman has shown that all kinds of hairstyle and makeup of her feel wonderful.

This time the interpreter of ‘There Where They See Me’ chose to keep her hair short, but adding a slight and daring change.

It is a long fringe that covers her eyes, very much in the style of the vocalist of the alternative rock band Los Yeah Yeah YeahsKarenO.

Through her Instagram stories, the youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty shared some photos of her new look, which totally favors her, as described by the comments and compliments in her IG stories.

Angela shared photos of a new hairstyle on her IG stories. Photo: Instagram angela_aguilar_

Although she has always preferred short hair, the cousin of Majo Aguilar She has surprised her fans with other aspects, such as a year ago when she was encouraged to use extensions and was highly flattered by her followers for showing herself with long hair.

Likewise, the young promise of the Mexican regional also she has dyed her hair with colors very different from the dark brown with which he has always been seen, such as the turquoise green that he used during the first year of the pandemic and the pink that his fans loved.

