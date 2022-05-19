Ángela Aguilar makes fun of sneakers that are not Balenciaga | Famous
Ángela Aguilar is in controversy again, this time for sharing a video in which she laughs at tennis shoes that are not an expensive brand.
In the clip, published in her Instagram stories, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter looks at a photo of Skechers tennis shoes, worth approximately $100, on a cell phone screen.
Ángela then begins to laugh as she assures her mother, Aneliz Álvarez, that these tennis shoes do not resemble those of the Balenciaga brand, which cost $1,150, as can be seen in the firm’s virtual store.
Aguilar’s video began to circulate on social networks, where Internet users branded her as “classist” and for not having empathy with people who cannot afford branded tennis shoes.
“Well, keep going to his concerts so he can earn more money,” Twitter user DVDTyF wrote in response to the video.
So far, the interpreter of “Actually” has not commented on this new controversy and has only shared photos on Instagram in which she appears modeling.
Ángela Aguilar has a collection of shoes from luxury brands
At 18, Ángela Aguilar is a great lover of fashion, which is why she has a luxury wardrobe in which her collection of shoes from world-renowned brands stands out.
The singer owns a pair of luxurious Versace Medusa Aevitas platforms, worth more than $1,800.
Pepe Aguilar’s daughter and her love of luxury shoes
In a video that she shared on her YouTube channel in 2019, Angela revealed that she has a great passion for shoes.
“I change my personality a lot with the shoes I wear,” he accepted before the camera before showing some of the boots, tennis shoes and sneakers he has.
Of course, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar revealed that she has not bought all the pairs of shoes she has, since some of them have been a direct gift from the prestigious brands.
“These are from Zara, they are my favorite shoes in the world,” said the young woman while showing off yellow sneakers with a gold heel.
The interpreter of ‘Tell me how you want’ assured that she has bought some of her shoes in stores in Los Angeles and Chicago.
Angela does not hide her passion for designer clothes and brand shoes, since she constantly posts photos on social networks in which she shows off her expensive outfits.