Ángela Aguilar pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla and is given a standing ovation at her solo concert

Angela Aguilar scored a new triumph in his career as a soloist, this time during the concert he offered last Friday night, February 18, at the Mexico City Arena, where he performed his greatest hits and paid a new tribute to Selena Quintanillawhich earned her a standing ovation from her audience at the end of her presentation.

The youngest of the Aguilar dynasty continues at full gallop with her Mexicana Enamorada tour, with which she gave one of her most acclaimed shows in which she has performed individually, leaving her heart and soul before her audience.

In the show that was under a great production in which lights, flowers, dancers and several costume changes were not lacking, it was packed by thousands of fans who enjoyed a magical night singing all their hits, where of course there was no lack folklore and a true waste of talent in which “The princess of Mexican music” delighted with her voice thanks to songs like “Tell me how you want”, which she recorded in collaboration with Christian Nodal.

But one of the most applauded moments was when he paid tribute to “The queen of Tex-Mex”, Selena Quintanilla, whom he remembered performing the song “Como la flor”, which he danced from start to finish.

The night could not end without her performing Mexican classics accompanied by her mariachi as “Malagueña”, with which she recalled her roots and the great legacy left to her by her grandmother Flor Silvestre and the great Antonio Aguilar.

“I like you a lot”, “La llorona”, “Actualidad”, “Out of Service”, “She gave you” and “I love you for me”, were other themes that confirmed that she is a worthy representative of music and culture Mexican, which he was thanked by the public giving him a well-deserved standing ovation at the end of the showmoments that were also spread through social networks.

The success was applauded by her proud father, who shared the moment when the 18-year-old interpreter left the stage among the lights of the audience.

“After last night at the CDMX Arena. There is a before and after in Angela Aguilar’s career. Well done daughter!! Very proud to see how you improve yourself every day, how you have grown artistically, how people love you. And you know which daughter? …….this is just the beginning”, he wrote Pepe Aguilar On Instagram.

You may also like:

–VIDEO: Pepe Aguilar embarrasses Ángela Aguilar in an interview with ‘Ventaneando’

–Majo, cousin of Ángela Aguilar, becomes a reality show coach and pauses the music

–Ángela Aguilar comments on the breakup of Christian Nodal and Belinda