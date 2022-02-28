Ángela Aguilar poses like a model in an elegant black outfit with transparencies

Angela Aguilar is enjoying his fame to the fullest, and of the seven categories in which he nominated for Lo Nuestro Award she was the winner in one, that of Female Revelation Artist. After her award ceremony, she posed like a model in photos on board a van, wearing the elegant black dress with transparencies with which she went to receive her award.

But that was not all, since in his account Instagram The singer published images that show her with the outfits she wore that night, among which a black dress with a corset and another with a flower print stand out; the message she wrote next to the photos was: “It was all just a dream. Thank you for everything, therefore, always. Infinite thanks”.

Ángela is already approaching eight million followers in Instagram; She pleased all of them with some photos in which she appears walking along a sidewalk and wearing a red minidress. She did it to continue promoting her successful album Mexican in love on the different platforms streaming.

