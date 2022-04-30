Ángela Aguilar poses natural; she shows that she is the most beautiful singer | PHOTO

Angela Aguilar He has shown everyone that he has a beauty without equal; her characteristic face, with a great resemblance to her grandmother Wild flowerhas fallen in love with millions of fans and its particular beauty captivates everyone equally. This has been demonstrated with each photograph or video in social media.

and not on the internet Angela Aguilar breaks schemes, the same thing happens with each stage that he steps on or palenque in which he appears, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar captivates with his voice and falls in love with his talentwhich has already made it stand out as one of the stars youngest of the music and with one of the most ascending careers today.

This Friday the talented artist broke schemes again after posting a photograph on his account Instagramwith which she again proved to be the most beautiful of the regional mexican; Ángela Aguilar posed for one of her stories in her natural state, with a clean face and without a drop of makeup, which surprised her followers.

Ángela Aguilar demonstrates security and triumphs as the most beautiful

In this way Ángela Aguilar demonstrated that her beauty is unique and natural, and that with or without make-up looks spectacular, something that has already been shown on previous occasions by posting postcards where he is seen with a clean face, which only shows the youth which he enjoys.

The famous singer appears in a videolasting only a few seconds, lying on her bed, wearing a white blouse and inviting her followers to listen to her songs in a link she shared: “Angelitxs click on the link”, was the text that he wrote in the clip, where he also added a link to the channel of Youtube.

Capture of the video that Ángela Aguilar shared in her stories. PHOTO: Special

In the recording, you can see Angela Aguilar look at the camera while playing with her hair and as expected the reactions They were immediate. The history went viral and the millions of followers it has on Instagram They reacted with messages from flattery towards the 18-year-old artist.

