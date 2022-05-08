Ángela Aguilar reveals that her father scolded her “for flirting” and confesses what she is looking for in a man: VIDEO

Undoubtedly Angela Aguilar She is the star of the moment, her charisma and her talent have earned her that various media outlets and journalists seek her out to interview her and learn more about her life.

In a recent talk on the show Cheering with the famousthe 18-year-old revealed that her father, Pepe Aguilarsince she was little, she was scolded for being “very flirtatious”.

“It was not a girlfriend, I think it was flirty. I got used to my father telling me that I was very pretty, my mother too, everyone told me that I was very pretty. It’s nice to feel that everyone tells you that,” he mentioned.

Angela said that, for this reason, her father constantly reprimanded her and that she even exploded when on February 14 they gave her something.

“I was flirtatious and my dad scolded me a lot, a lot. On Valentine’s Day I was ‘the girl’ at school. Letters, flowers and chocolates came to my locker, and my dad (said to me): ‘Who loves you?’ Did you give that?’ Very funny, that is, there was never a problem, “added the interpreter of La Llorona.

He also assured that since he was four years old his taste for fashion and makeup awoke; And of course she shows, because the young woman has a great style and on her social networks she wears sophisticated and designer outfits.

“I have always been very fond of makeup, and glitter and heels and dresses… I would go to my mom’s closet, grab her heels, put her lipstick all over my face and I remember that Bucky’s wife , whose name is Cristy, gave me high-heeled boots and I even bathed in them,” he said.

Despite this, the interpreter of ‘Tell me how you want’ recalled that her parents always guided her to enjoy her childhood: “they always kept me very firm in being a girl and I am very grateful for that.”

This is what Ángela Aguilar expects from her partners

Ángela revealed what she is looking for in a man, she pointed out that the years have served her as experience and to mature, because now she understands that the important thing is not the physicalbut the way of being of the person, his feelings and how he behaves with his loved ones.

“When I grew up I began to make decisions about what suits me, who I like, beyond how you look is how you treat me, how you treat my family, how you make me feel,” he explained.