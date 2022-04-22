Entertainment

Ángela Aguilar reveals that she had to pay the bill during a walk in New York – Prensa Libre

Ángela Aguilar’s life on and off stage continues to be talked about in the entertainment world due to the musical quality and her evolution in that industry.

Ángela Aguilar granted an interview with Jomari Goyso, a fashion critic who toured the streets of New York, USA with Pepe Aguilar’s daughter.

According to Ángela, she recently talked with Jomari Goyso and enjoyed one of the most popular sites in the North American country. In addition, she is the only public figure to whom she grants an interview after the “scandal” with Gussy Lau.

The singer confessed that she feels good, is better and focused on her career and her music.

“If fame helps me get people to listen to my music and connect with me, then it’s worth it,” confessed Angela, who decided to eat with Jomari, but was surprised.

The artist and the fashion critic settled in a street stall and ate beans. However, at the time of canceling the account, Jomari realized that she had no cash.

“My date’s guy wasn’t prepared to pay,” Angela said after paying for the meal with a $100 bill. “If he doesn’t have one, I can invite him because for me smiles are few,” Angela added.

