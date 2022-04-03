Ángela Aguilar reveals the best kept secret of her diet

Recently, the famous Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar has set a good example and has revealed the best kept secret of her dietsomething that without a doubt many wanted to know.

The truth is that the beauty of Ángela Aguilar cannot be denied, however, we must also recognize the great example that she is for the new generations.

Several years ago, weight loss and diets extreme they became a fundamental part of the lives of girls and adolescents.

Now, however, there are new figures in the entertainment world who give a better example, such as Ángela Aguilar, who recently shared her biggest secret: the diet she follows.

In an interview with the Venga la Alegría project, the interpreter of There where they see me, commented that her statuesque measurements 90-60-90, however, as she admits, it is because she is a disciplined girl who cares about a healthy body and even He made it clear on his social networks.

However, the message of Ángela Aguilar’s diet is much more healthymainly because she is not obsessed with her appearance, what she really cares about is her health and well-being.

It is for this reason that, in addition to taking care of the food you eat, you try to do some exercise routines.

It should be noted that the young woman who released the album Mexicana Enamorada in 2021 shared that part of her “super hero outfit” to appear on stage is made up of her typical costumes, the makeup she wears and also her body, which she seeks and take care in a disciplined way.

On the other hand, if you are a fan of the singer, you surely know that something that cannot be missing in her dressing room is instant soups, since she loves to enjoy them when her concerts end.

This is because she ends up too exhausted and they help her replenish energy, and according to Ángela Aguilar, she does not limit her cravings and eats what makes her happy.

So if one day you have a craving for your favorite food, which is tacos, Chinese food or a pizza, just enjoy it.

Although yes, in the following meal times try to do it in the most balanced way possible.