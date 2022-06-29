Ángela Aguilar: rumoran has a courtship with this Mexican regional singer

Angela Aguilar could have left the controversy behindrelationship that he lived with the composer Gussy Lau, to give love a new chance with the singer of regional Mexican and lying corridos, Erick Aragón.

And it is that fans on social networks have begun to suspect a possible flirtation between the singers. It all started in the account of the interpreter who published a photograph where the two singers are together in what seems to be a party or a rehearsal since several people can be seen in the background.

After publishing the post, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter commented with a black heart emoji. Which drove netizens crazy about a possible romance between the two.

These displays of affection between the interpreters became evident again now in a publication by the member of the Aguilar Dynasty where the “princess of the Mexican regional” celebrated Pride in her own way, launching a cover of the hit song by Alejandro Sanz, “Amiga Mía”.

Before this new single, the former leader of the Coveted Group reacted in the post with a heart, that same video was shared by her on her Instagram account.

There is no doubt that the signs of affection between the singers have sparked rumors among Internet users since it is a courtship or a collaboration without a doubt it would be great news for fans. Let us remember that when Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar sang “Tell me how you want” a romance was rumored.

Erick Aragón sang with great feeling the new song by Ángela Aguilar