Ángela Aguilar sets a trend with a look from the 90’s

The Mexican singer and influencer, Angela Aguilar, reinvents the batik or tie-dye trend, a pattern that emerged in the 60s and was all the rage in the 90s. With an incredible look, full of current and fresh winks, the it girl is already a boom in networks dressed in an inverted triangle-shaped top and high-waisted pants that match this style.

Join us to discover its secrets to be able to incorporate it into your wardrobe this season.

The accessories give the final touch to an outfit that revives a very 90’s look. Font. Instagram @angela_aguilar

Ángela Aguilar’s tye-dye outfit: the most stylish thing you’ll see today

Tie-dye or batik, that faded finish that looks like a print but isn’t, has its origins in the hippie fashion of the 1960s, where it had its heyday.

Then, in the 90s, it had its glorious return at the hands of the youngest and most rebellious, who knew how to incorporate them into jumpsuits, t-shirts and casual dresses. Finally, they return now with more force. And the most youthful fashionistas, like our beloved Mexican singer, Angela Aguilardo not miss the opportunity to show how versatile this style can be.

Much more than it seems!

Although it is not as timeless as jeans and some care must be taken, tie-dye is a technique that the most exclusive brands have revalued: Stella McCartney, Dior, Prada and other luxury brand designers include it among the hottest trends of its catwalks this year.

Related news

Blouses, t-shirts, pants and jumpsuits are the most popular garments, but be careful with the outfits as worn Angela Aguilar!

With a super sensual back, Angela Aguilar He surprised his followers with this 90s look. Font. @angela_aguilar

The option becomes perfect because it is a game of colors that can sometimes be difficult to combine with another garment that is not a jean. Therefore, nothing better than wearing both garments or a batik monogarment completely.

This look, as the 18-year-old demonstrates, can bring more elegance than a dress in contrast to a garment without this style.

Another important fact is that the look with tie-dye garments is perfect for the season since it has no gender and is suitable for men and women. The cuts and designs always vary and you will find everything from oversize garments to the coquettish and tight set of Angela Aguilar to mark your curves.

The secret of the outfit lies in the balance between its high-waisted pants and the shorter top with a pointed tip. Font. Instagram @angela_aguilar

Worthy of Janis Joplin, what looks like a jumpsuit is actually a binomial of garments together: a top with straps at the back and a pointed finish, super sensual and small, to compensate for the high waist and the wide-leg cuffs that chose the little Mexican princess to dazzle on social networks.

Dominating the style of the streets, the garment has the joy and freshness of a multi-colored piece without being so. In addition, it is a trend allied with the comfy that rules the current street style: full of joggers, loose shirts, leggings and hoodies.

Lover of everything that is artisanal design and the work of handmade garments, Angela Aguilar On many occasions, it incorporates embroidery or this type of print because it values ​​as a plus those garments that add ingenuity, art and current fashion trends.

Her top secret for wearing them, in addition to doing it completely dressed in a type of batik like this blue and white we see today, is to add fun accessories that follow the youthful air that this faded look proposes.

This time, its rainbow-shaped old gold hoops and heart-shaped glasses were enough to complete a look that is as 90s as it is cheerful and with a lot of personality. Do you dare to play with the style that it proposes? Angela Aguilar this season?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.