Ángela Aguilar shares PHOTOS of her childhood in full celebration

Angela Aguilar is one of the most popular singers of the moment, her musical talent has swept the public in Mexico, the United States and Latin America, managing to establish herself as one of the musical revelations of the Mexican regional.

And since his career goes back to his childhood, the smallest of the Aguilar Dynasty He couldn’t stop sharing some images in reference to this wonderful stage of his life.

Thus, in full Children’s Day, Angela Aguilar She uploaded a series of pics to her Instagram stories in which it is appreciated that her beauty and charisma are characteristics that have always been part of her essence.

With a haircut very similar to the one Porta has today, Angela Aguilar She retains the flirtatious smile that has conquered hundreds of Mexicans who, with admiration, see how the young singer continues to perpetuate Mexican music.

In the first of the photographs you can see the interpreter of ‘Tell me how you want’ playing and laughing while having fun.

Ángela Aguilar shares photos of her childhood

Apparently, in said pic Ángela Aguilar was doing some mischief, as it can be seen that her hair is quite messy.

While in a second photograph, Ángela Aguilar wears a much more glamorous lookfull of green stuffed animals, just as if it were a Ludoviquito P. Luche wardrobe.

Ángela Aguilar wishes her fans a happy Children’s Day

Also, in the photo Angela Aguilar shows her little teeth of milk with joy, denoting his jovial age and his premature taste for soda, since it is precisely what he was eating at the time the photograph was taken.

