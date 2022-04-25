Ángela Aguilar shouts to the world that she is a warrior dancing on TikTok after scandal | Special: Instagram

Mexican singer, Ángela Aguilar, shouted to the world that she is a warrior dancing on TikTok after the scandal in which she was surrounded by the photographs that were leaked in which she appears kissing with the Sinaloan composer Gussy Lau.

It seems that the acclaimed interpreter of Mexican regional music she is determined to continue with her life stronger than ever and he demonstrated it by dancing to the rhythm of the song “Fuera del Mercado” performed by the Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean.

“You know that I am a warrior, no, move your body, eternal happiness, feel the electricity going up your legs, shout to the world that you are a warrior,” says the song.

In the video, the famous 18-year-old singer appears wearing a white top and olive green cargo pants, showing off her wet midi hair and light makeup that highlighted her cat eye liner, her tanned cheeks and her full red lips.

Ángela Aguilar resumed her musical presentations after overcoming the first scandal of his professional career after the controversy that arose from the dissemination of some photographs in which he appears kissing the 33-year-old composer.

The granddaughter of “El Charro de México” is touring the main cities of the United States with her “Mexicana Enamorada” tour and recently delighted New York audiences with her unparalleled talent performing her greatest musical hits.

A few weeks ago, Angela Aguilar, He undertook a trip to Paris with his family to get away from the scandal that was unleashed in the middle of the show and toured the most emblematic places of the “city of light” sheltered by the love of her parents and siblings.

Last April 6, René Humberto Lau Ibarra, known as Gussy Lau, confirmed in an interview that he had a romantic relationship with Ángela Aguilar and revealed that the parents of the interpreter of “There where they see me” were aware of their courtship.

The next day, Angela Aguilar, published a video through her official accounts confessing that she felt “betrayed” for the dissemination of the compromising private photographs that were leaked on social networks without their consent.