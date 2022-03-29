Angela Aguilar shows off her beauty with a silk robe

Ángela Aguilar in a silk robe shows off her beauty

From the dressing room, the famous Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar managed to show off her beauty while wearing a silk robe, allowing herself to be delicately appreciated and surprising her fans.

Ángela Aguilar managed to capture the eyes of her followers on social networks with her new Instagram photo in which she posed from her dressing room only with a light silk robe.

It is worth mentioning that the singer has become the queen of social networks, especially Instagram, where she maintains a very close relationship with her more than 8 million followers.

This is how it also provides interesting updates of questions and answers or simply posting about upcoming personal and company events. Aguilar dynasty.

This Sunday, however, she surprised fans with her little-known dressing room outfit: wearing a robe and following strict rules in her preparation routine, as if no one touched her hair, she obviously opened the net because she looked more perfect than ever. .

From her Instagram account, the 18-year-old singer shared a selfie in which she showed her beauty with the most casual makeup in which her classic red lipstick that highlights her features and a beautiful smile could not be missing.

The fact caused her followers to praise her and leave comments such as “beautiful”, “how beautiful my idol”, “queen” and “divine”.

The photo shows the interpreter of Mexican regional with her short and straight hairstyle ready, but before entering the wardrobe she decided to pose in front of the mirror with an elegant white silk dress with a flower print, which took away some joy when sharing the selfie your most intimate and casual look with your followers.

Also on the back of the dresser is a bouquet of white roses, as well as a wall of colorful flowers, reminiscent of the cover of her third studio album, “Mexicana Enamorada.”

While, on the other hand, you can see a mannequin with a green suit embroidered with rhinestones, a white shirt and a cap.

It should be noted that the photo of Ángela Aguilar was probably taken at one of her last concerts after performing her rituals before going on stage with which she manages to concentrate and give her best to her followers.

According to what a TikTok user revealed, the interpreter of “La llorona” needs to have quartz and palo santo in her dressing room to attract positive energy.

In addition, with the white roses of his most recent publication, what has been said about the fact that white flowers can never be lacking that offer tranquility and light to the spaces where they are found is verified.