the young star Angela Aguilar admitted that he has suitors and what is it in love. However, she clarified that, at the moment, she is only focused on her career as a singer and even more so now that she has moved away from her father, Pepe Aguilarand his brother Leonardo to create his own story.

It should be remembered that the 18-year-old girl, belonging to the Aguilar Dynasty, started in the middle of the show when she was very young and always hand in hand with her father, singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar. The fact of belonging to one of the most important families in the industry, thanks to her grandparents Don Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, and her undeniable talent, today she is considered one of the greatest figures in the Mexican regional .

Ángela Aguilar speaks openly about her love life and her suitors

The famous singer of “La llorona” appeared a few days ago at the Mexico City Arena and, prior to said concert, gave an exclusive interview for Maxine Woodside and There Soto. There, she opened her heart like never before and spoke openly about her love life. Unexpectedly, he revealed that you do have suitorsbut that, at the moment, he is not thinking about that: “There are many gallants and suitors, but we do not want that right now,” he said with a laugh.

Likewise, he also referred to the fact that he is in love, but not with a boy, but with the things that happen to him and the people who surround him in his life: “I am in love with life, with music, with my family, with my puppies, with my horses, with illusion that this new album brings me, the illusion of these awards that I have just been nominated for. I’m in love with life, really.”

During the same interview, he also talked about the strange ritual he always has before going on stage. the young Angela Aguilar He was very surprised to reveal that, before each concert, he separates himself from everyone to warm up his voice and focus on how he wants his show to develop.

It shouldn’t attract too much attention, since it is well known that since she was little she is a very disciplined young woman and it makes her happy to impress her fans. Along the same lines, she confessed that she likes the dresses she wears during her performances so much that she wishes she could make more changes, but her family won’t let her.

“I love changing clothes and I love having lots of dresses. There are different facets in the show that I like to have, but my parents are always herding me because they tell me ‘Angela, you can’t change eight times in the show’ (…)”.

