Ángela Aguilar speaks openly about her love life and her suitors

James 49 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 46 Views

the young star Angela Aguilar admitted that he has suitors and what is it in love. However, she clarified that, at the moment, she is only focused on her career as a singer and even more so now that she has moved away from her father, Pepe Aguilarand his brother Leonardo to create his own story.

It should be remembered that the 18-year-old girl, belonging to the Aguilar Dynasty, started in the middle of the show when she was very young and always hand in hand with her father, singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar. The fact of belonging to one of the most important families in the industry, thanks to her grandparents Don Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, and her undeniable talent, today she is considered one of the greatest figures in the Mexican regional .

