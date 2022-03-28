Ángela Aguilar “stole” an important project from Belinda; Ana Bárbara “exhibits” Pepe Aguilar’s daughter | VIDEO

Go controversy was armed in the entertainment world after the famous singer, Ana Barbarato send a forceful message in which he detailed that Belinda had the opportunity to sing one of the most recent hits of the young woman, Ángela Aguilar, considered the artist of the moment.

Facing a brief meeting with the media, the interpreter of “Fruta Prohibida”, “Bandido” and “Lo Busqué” broke the silence by talking about her facet as a composer and the song that in some way unites the careers of young women singers.

Ana Bárbara prefers Belinda to Ángela Aguilar

In full promotion of his new musical single, Ana Barbaraone of the most important singers of the Mexican regional genre, broke the silence and confessed that the song “Actually” of her authorship was offered to none other than Belinda.

Without keeping anything, the composer said that before the pandemic she presented the song to Belinda, who immediately said that she liked it and is willing to record it; Apparently they would make a great duet.

However, as the months passed, the collaboration was prolonged, so he decided to present it to Ángela Aguilar, daughter of Pepe Aguilar and the new figure of Mexican music.

As we all know, Ángela Aguilar made the song her own and it is currently one of the biggest hits in her repertoire; on digital platforms it adds millions of reproductions.

After Ana Bárbara’s statements, hundreds of music fans assured that she was wrong to say them at this time since the only thing that causes is that they begin to speculate about a rivalry between the singers. Others said that Belinda would have done very well, but they stick with Ángela Aguilar’s version.

