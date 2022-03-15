Ángela Aguilar suffers an accident in concert and her skirt falls off on stage

Angela Aguilar He has conquered the public with his peculiar voice and talent, which comes from the family, as well as standing out with his unique style that combines the traditional with the contemporary, for which he has become almost a style icon.

In one of his most recent presentations, the 18 year old she suffered a small wardrobe accident, because when she entered the stage the bulky and fabulous black tulle skirt she was wearing fell off.

The moment was captured by the cameras of those present, however, like a professional, Angela Aguilar continued with the show, because at that time he was performing one of his greatest hits, “There where they see me”.

What happened to Ángela Aguilar on stage?

Without the greatest concern when she felt that her skirt had fallen off, Angela Aguilar He continued with the show, as it is worth noting that under the garment he wore leggings that did not allow anything else to be seen.

Within minutes of the incident, an assistant helped the singer to put the skirt back on. In a media interrogation, Pepe Aguilar was questioned about it and asked the media not to exaggerate, because her daughter was wearing pants under her skirt, just as he admired that her daughter continued with the show like a professional