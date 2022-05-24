Ángela Aguilar surprises with a daring new look

Angela Aguilar He gave something to talk about again, but this time when showing off his new appearance, in which she cut her hair short and made a fringea look with which he undoubtedly stole sighs among his followers, since it gave more light to his face.

It was through her Instagram stories that the singer shared a couple of black and white photosshowing off his new haircut, which he accommodated in a different way, with which his face is perceived smaller and more defined.

The interpreter of ‘Tell me how you want’, is a lover of photographs, so she models regularly and on this occasion he took out his most artistic side and photographed himself in front of a car mirrorimage that captivated his fans.

It should be noted that Angela is a very active follower of fashion and it is through his networks where he shares the best photographs of his outfits and on his most recent trip to Europe, he was seen with the most exclusive garments of the season.

However, her taste for fashion has also gotten her into various controversies, one of the most recent happened in recent days, when the young woman, along with her sister, apparently They made fun of cheap brand tennis shoes.

In the video that went viral on networks, Ángela compares some tennis shoes that she was seeing on an internet page, with her tennis shoes from the exclusive Balenciaga brandvalued at just over 30 thousand pesos, so before the singer’s ridicule, some users criticized it and they told him that not all people can afford to buy such expensive shoes.